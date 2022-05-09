‘Zero tolerance towards such behaviour’: Aviation Minister warns IndiGo over not boarding specially abled child

New Delhi: Aviation Minster Jyotiraditya Scindia warned IndiGo airlines on Monday, after a spiralling backlash over not allowing a child with special needs to board a flight with his family at the Ranchi airport over the weekend.

There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken. https://t.co/GJkeQcQ9iW — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 9, 2022

‘There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken’, the minister wrote on Twitter. The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also asked IndiGo for a report.

The action comes after the harrowing ordeal of the family was widely shared on social media, triggering massive outrage. Manisha Gupta, a fellow passenger and a witness to the scene, wrote about the incident in an elaborate social media post, which was taken up by netizens. According to the post, the IndiGo manager kept shouting and telling everyone that the ‘child is uncontrollable’. A group of doctors, travelling on the same flight, offered to provide full support to the child and his parents if any health episode were to occur mid-air, said Ms Gupta in her post.

Meanwhile, IndiGo, in a statement, said the child posed a threat to other passengers’ safety. It stressed that it takes pride in being ‘inclusive’ and refuted suggestions of discriminatory behaviour. ‘In-view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute, but to no avail’, the airline explained.