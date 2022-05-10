Russia behind cyberattack in Ukraine that targeted satellite internet modems, says UK and EU

According to Britain and the European Union, Russia was behind a huge hack against a satellite internet network that brought thousands of modems offline at the start of the Ukrainian conflict.

The cyberattack on Viasat’s KA-SAT network in late February coincided with Russian armour pushing into Ukraine, facilitating President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country, according to the EU Council.

‘This cyberattack had a substantial impact,’ according to the statement, ‘creating indiscriminate communication failures and disruptions across many public authorities, businesses, and individuals in Ukraine, as well as affecting several EU Member States.’

‘This abhorrent cyberattack is yet another example of Russia’s continuous pattern of irresponsible cyber behaviour, which was also an integral aspect of its unlawful and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,’ the statement stated.

In March, Ukrainian cybersecurity official Victor Zhora warned that remote sabotage caused a ‘major loss in communications in the very beginning of the battle.’ continue reading

Russia consistently denies conducting aggressive cyber activities. A request for comment from Reuters was not immediately returned by the Kremlin.