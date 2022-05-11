BJP MP says, land on which Taj Mahal built belonged to Jaipur ruler

According to BJP MP Diya Kumari, the site on which the Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur’s ruler Jai Singh and was acquired by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, as per the records held by the erstwhile Jaipur royal family. She also supported a petition in the Allahabad High Court calling for a fact-finding investigation into the Taj Mahal’s ‘history’ and the opening of its ‘22 rooms’ to see ‘the truth, whatever it is.’

‘It should be investigated what was there before the monument was built and people have the right to know. There are records available with the Jaipur family and it would provide these, if required,’ Ms Kumari, a member of the Jaipur royal family, stated. ‘Compensation was given in lieu of the land but how much was it, whether it was accepted or not, I cannot say this because I have not studied the records which are there in our ‘pothikhana’. But the land belonged to our family and Shah Jahan had acquired it,’ she said to reporters.

‘Since there was no judiciary, no appeal could have been made at that time. Things will be clear only after examining the records,’ the BJP leader said. In response to the petition, she stated that the petition to open the rooms and conduct an investigation was acceptable.