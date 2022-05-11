Blessing or curse? ‘Baby berths’ experiment by Indian Railways gets mixed reactions!

The Indian Railways’ special gift of foldable ‘baby berths’ to new moms has received mixed reviews. Several internet users have praised the idea, while others consider it a burden and insecure addition. The simple but distinctive gift of these berths on Mother’s Day was intended to assist new moms in traveling comfortably with young children. These little berths were connected to the main ones in order to comfortably accommodate a baby.

These berths are currently being trialed on a few trains. Netizens have responded well to the project. Vineet, a Twitter user, commented, ‘Thank you to Indian Railways Lucknow division for introducing infant berths. It would undoubtedly assist moms in sleeping peacefully with their young ones.’

Some netizens have also expressed their worries over the new berths. ‘Not a good design at all! No mother would keep her baby on that side, also there is more risk of anything falling from upper berths on it. The guard hole is big enough for a baby to escape out and it seems too risky. Good initiative, but no,’ said Shariful Islam in a tweet.

Along with the reactions, there appear to be no direct means to reserve these berths at the present, according to media sources. A passenger who wishes to travel on such lower berths where neighboring infant births are present must contact the ticket collector on board the train and request a seat exchange with someone who is currently traveling on such a berth.