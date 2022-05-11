Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez sought permission from court to travel to Abu Dhabi for IIFA awards

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been banned from leaving India by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has sought permission from a Delhi court to travel to Abu Dhabi for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has submitted for a 15-day grant to go to Abu Dhabi for the event on May 20 and 21. The Sri Lankan actor has also sought permission to visit France and Nepal during his trip, according to sources.

Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped from leaving the country by immigration officials at Mumbai International Airport in December last year, based on an ED look-out circular (LoC) issued against her. The ED recently seized Jacqueline’s assets worth Rs 7.27 crore. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is accused of sending gifts worth crores to Jacqueline Fernandez with money extorted from the wife of a Delhi businessman. Following the hearing, it is expected that ED will be asked to respond to Jacqueline’s request.