Abortions will be legal for women over 16 years old; Menstrual leave up to five days- Read on…

The Spanish government is now working on legislation that would allow women over the age of 16 to obtain abortions without the consent of their parents or guardians. This will make abortion more accessible to women in Spain who utilize the public health system.

According to the proposal, it will repeal the 2015 legislation that prohibited women aged 16 to 18 from having abortions without the agreement of their parents. It will also eliminate the three days of ‘reflection’ before any abortion, according to The Guardian.

‘It is this government’s duty and its intention to safeguard the right to abortion in the public health system and do away with the obstacles that prevent women from deciding when it comes to their bodies and their lives,’ Spain’s equality minister, Irene Montero, said in February.

When it came to abortions in Spain, the main problem was finding facilities or doctors willing to conduct the procedure. However, under the new law, there will be a record with the names of all consenting doctors, allowing the others to opt out of the treatment entirely.

Another crucial aspect in the proposed bill, which is anticipated to be approved by the cabinet in the coming weeks, is the inclusion of up to five days of menstrual leave every month, with advocates hoping that this will lead to menstruation being considered as a serious health concern. ‘When there’s an issue that can’t be handled medically, we think it’s extremely logical to have temporary sick leave,’ Angela Rodrguez, the secretary of state for equality, told El Periodico.