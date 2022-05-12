Case filed against cyber criminals who defrauded BJP MP Raju Bista of Rs 10 lakh.

Raju Bista, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the owner of Surya Company, was the victim of cyber fraud when Rs 10 lakh was moved from his bank account. Surya Company’s top general manager received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, according to sources. The message requested a Rs 10 lakh transfer.

The display image on the phone number used to send the message was of the minister. The money was transferred by an unsuspecting CGM. In addition, the bank’s relationship manager received a call from someone posing as the MP’s personal assistant. A complaint has been filed with the Central District Cyber Police Station in New Delhi.