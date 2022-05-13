DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSNewsNews

Mysterious gold-coloured chariot washes ashore in Srikakulam amid Cyclone Asani

May 13, 2022, 07:46 am IST

Residents of Andhra Pradesh spotted a mystery gold-coloured chariot that came ashore at the Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Srikakulam during hurricane Asani.

The villagers gathered and hauled the mesmerising golden chariot out of the water with the assistance of ropes after seeing it washed ashore by the ocean waves.

According to the Srikakulam district’s sub-inspector (SI), ‘It might have come from another country. We have informed the intelligence and higher officials’.

The chariot astonished people on social media. Many people proposed various conspiracy theories as to who owned it and where it originated from. One user said, ‘I guess it’s from Myanmar. It looks like a boat from Phang daw oo pagoda festival’.

Meanwhile, cyclone ‘Asani’ has reduced into a ‘cyclonic storm’, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and is expected to transform into a depression by Thursday. The state of Andhra Pradesh has issued a ‘red’ alert for the coast. For relief activities, nine SDRF and NDRF teams have been dispatched.

‘It is very likely to move nearly northwards for next few hours and recurve slowly north-northeastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts during noon to evening on Wednesday, and emerge into the west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by night’, the India Meteorological Department had stated in a bulletin.

