Mysterious gold-coloured chariot washes ashore in Srikakulam amid Cyclone Asani

Residents of Andhra Pradesh spotted a mystery gold-coloured chariot that came ashore at the Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Srikakulam during hurricane Asani.

The villagers gathered and hauled the mesmerising golden chariot out of the water with the assistance of ropes after seeing it washed ashore by the ocean waves.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore at Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Srikakulam y'day, as the sea remained turbulent due to #CycloneAsani SI Naupada says, "It might've come from another country. We've informed Intelligence & higher officials." pic.twitter.com/XunW5cNy6O — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

According to the Srikakulam district’s sub-inspector (SI), ‘It might have come from another country. We have informed the intelligence and higher officials’.

The chariot astonished people on social media. Many people proposed various conspiracy theories as to who owned it and where it originated from. One user said, ‘I guess it’s from Myanmar. It looks like a boat from Phang daw oo pagoda festival’.

Cyclone #Asani brings a gold-coloured chariot to Sunnapalli- Santabommali mandal in Srikakulam. This has shocked the locals. The local fishermen spotted the chariot floating in the sea and brought to the shore via ropes. It resemblance to the shape of a monastery, locals said. pic.twitter.com/KvaSorFr7C — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) May 11, 2022

Just to clarify gold-coloured… Not made of gold as far as I know ? — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) May 11, 2022

Ma’am these are a common phenomenon in the Andaman sea …these so called temples generally come from Myanmar and Thailand shores — U RAMALINGA RAJU (@RamalingaU) May 11, 2022

I guess it's from mayanmar. It looks like a boat from phaung daw oo pagoda festival. ? — Chakri_mr.360 (@chakri360) May 11, 2022

Probably from Myanmar.

There have been instances in the past too.

Please check — Ginger64 (@Ginger_in64) May 11, 2022

I think this is from Rocky bhai Ship??? — Reny George (@RenyGeorge4) May 11, 2022

Meanwhile, cyclone ‘Asani’ has reduced into a ‘cyclonic storm’, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and is expected to transform into a depression by Thursday. The state of Andhra Pradesh has issued a ‘red’ alert for the coast. For relief activities, nine SDRF and NDRF teams have been dispatched.

‘It is very likely to move nearly northwards for next few hours and recurve slowly north-northeastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts during noon to evening on Wednesday, and emerge into the west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by night’, the India Meteorological Department had stated in a bulletin.