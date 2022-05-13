Sanjeevani Karandikar, Balasaheb Thackeray’s sister, dies in Pune.

Sanjeevani Karandikar, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s aunt and late Balasaheb Thackeray’s sister, died on Friday in Pune due to old age. Karandikar was the daughter of Prabodhankar Thackeray.

‘She was the daughter of Prabodhankar and younger sister of Balasaheb. As she was the youngest, Balasaheb loved her more than anyone else. She use to tell us the stories of our grandfather Prabodhankar who was a well-read person. It is a great loss to our family.’ CM Uddhav Thackeray remarked about her. She was a section officer with the Reserve Bank of India and lived in Pune.