Sultan: The hand-built Indian Interceptor 650, in pictures- Check it out!

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is one of the British motorcycles that has been in the Indian market since 2017. The bike debuted with the cafe racer Royal Enfield Continental GT650. Consumers enjoy the motorbike since it is reasonably priced in the segment. Not only that, but the bike is also a fantastic candidate for customization. However, the Royal Enfield Bullet from the same company remains the most popular choice for customization in India.

However, this Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was the first pick of Neev Motorcycles to be customized into a dark-looking beauty. The bike has been dubbed ‘Sultan.’ They made considerable changes to the bike’s appearance, including the front end, body, colour, fuel tank, and rear. The bike’s body has been painted in a sporty grey with black stripes.

In terms of specifics, the tank has a unique belt running longitudinally over the top of it. It also has a single-piece ribbed seat. It should be noticed that they also changed the bike’s frame; the frame has been shortened towards the back end of the motorbike. With the new custom LED taillight, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650’s fender is also shortened.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650’s side panels are likewise custom-made, with a stunning grey and black colour scheme. The rear shock absorbers are similarly upgraded, with black canisters. The licence plate has been moved to the left swingarm. Apart from that, the engine has been completely blacked out, and the exhaust cans are one-of-a-kind.

The motorbike also has new wire-spoked wheels with inflated tyres. Furthermore, the workshop says that the majority of the customization is done by hand on the bike, making it even more attractive. The engine has remained unaltered by the modifications. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 continues to be powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine that delivers 47.65 PS of power and 52 Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch is typical for transferring power to the wheels.