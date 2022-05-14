TN Governor says, No question of imposing Hindi or any other language

Higher Education minister Ponmudy’s charges of Hindi imposition were rejected by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who remarked that the impression was being created. This comes after Minister Ponmudy claimed that those who speak Hindi are selling panipuri the day before.

‘An impression is created by some people that the Central Government is imposing a language on Tamil Nadu or anywhere. I think that’s far from the truth,’ Governor RN Ravi stated. He also stated that the goal of the National Educational Policy is to emphasise learning in regional or mother tongue languages.

Governor Ravi further claimed that during a recent meeting of Chief Justices and Chief Ministers, Prime Minister Modi insisted on regional languages and became the high court’s main language. ‘People who go to seek justice, they must get justice in the language they understand,’ stated Governor Ravi.

This is in response to a statement made by Tamil Nadu’s higher education minister, Ponmudy. In Tamilnadu, he asserted, just the two-language strategy would be enforced, with Hindi being an optional language.