Lunar eclipse 2022: Check India timings and other details

New Delhi: The first total lunar eclipse of 2022 will take place on May 15-16 intervening night. 2022. This will be the first of two total lunar eclipses in 2022. The second lunar eclipse will take place on November 7-8.

The total lunar eclipse is also known as ‘Blood Moon’ or ‘Flower Moon’. The moon will be bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1-1.5 hours.

The lunar eclipse will not be visible in India. It will be visible across Africa, Europe and the Middle East. The partial eclipse phase will begin over North America around 9.28 pm Central Daylight Time on May 15 (7:58 am IST on May 16). Totality will begin at 10:29 pm CDT, concluding about midnight. After totality, the partial phase will end at 12:56 a.m. CDT on May 16.

A total eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, and casts a shadow on our cosmic companion. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it turns a reddish hue. It is because of this phenomenon that Lunar eclipses are sometimes called ‘Blood Moons’.