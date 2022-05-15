MP Navneet Rana says, Uddhav Thackeray abused his position by filing sedition case against us.

Navneet Rana, an independent MP from Amravati in Maharashtra, accused Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of abusing his position by initiating a sedition charge against her and her MLA husband on Sunday. ‘In our country where men put women forward, CM Uddhav Thackeray filed a case accusing us of spreading hatred, he filed a case of sedition against us,’ Naveneet said during a press conference.

She stated that since Devendra Fadnavis’ government was removed from office in Maharashtra, unemployment had increased thrice. Rana said she wanted to recite Hanuman Chalisa to help the poor and needy who are struggling with issues like joblessness and loadshedding.

On April 23, Mumbai police arrested Navneet Rana, a Lok Sabha MP from Amravati, and her husband, Ravi Rana, a Badnera MLA, after they declared that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence, ‘Matoshree,’ in Bandra.