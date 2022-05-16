‘Aggression doesn’t pay, Ukraine can win’; NATO chief

Jens Stoltenberg, the president of the European military alliance, stated as Finland expressed its desire to join NATO. Ukraine has the ability to win this conflict. Ukrainians are defending their country fiercely’. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg promised to ‘step up and sustain’ assistance for Ukraine, saying that Finland’s admission will ‘improve our shared security, signal that NATO’s door is open, and that aggression does not pay’.

Finland and Sweden have been attempting to join NATO since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine on February 24. ‘Finland and Sweden are worried about the interim period… we will attempt to accelerate that process,’ Stoltenberg said, adding, ‘We will look into methods to give security assurances, including by enhancing NATO presence in the region’.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that Ukraine will get military assistance for self-defense for as long as the nation requires it. Stoltenberg stated that Turkey is not preventing Finland from joining NATO after President Erdogan claimed that the Scandinavian countries were home to ‘terrorists,’ alluding to Kurdish militants.

Stoltenberg stated that the alliance was dedicated to finding ‘shared ground’ and ‘agreement’ on the subject of membership. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated that the Biden administration will ‘actively favour’ Finland and Sweden joining NATO.