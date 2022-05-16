Switching to ‘e-cigarettes’ may encourage smokers to adopt healthier routines: Report

The study looked at changes in health and social functioning among smokers at two points in their lives, at 30 and 39. By the age of 39, about one-third of smokers had switched to vaping some or all of the time. According to the University of Washington website, this group reported greater physical health, more exercise, and more active social participation. ‘Despite the apparent hazards to nonsmokers, e-cigarettes have the potential to play a health-promoting role in the lives of smokers,’ said study co-author Marina Epstein, a research scientist at the UW School of Social Work’s Social Development Research Group.

E-cigarettes initially arrived in the United States in the mid-2000s, around the time the research participants turned 30. By 2018, 10% of adult smokers in the United States were also using e-cigarettes. Vaping is extremely popular among teenagers and young adults; according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarettes are the most popular tobacco product among young people in the United States, with approximately 21 percent of kids using them. Previous studies from the University of Washington and others discovered that teenage and young adult vaping can contribute to subsequent cigarette usage. ‘ E-cigarettes have been a public health nightmare in this regard’, the main author Rick Kosterman, a research scientist with the Social Development Research Group, said.

Given the widespread impression of e-cigarettes as a ‘healthier’ option, the researchers sought to look at the behavior of smokers who transition to e-cigarettes for part or all of their smoking as they reach middle age. The study team gathered a set of acknowledged indicators of healthy aging and well-being, such as general physical and mental health, participation in healthy behaviors and social activities, as well as education and income levels. They then asked people between the ages of 30 and 39 about this information and how frequently they engaged in specific activities.

At age 39, 64 percent of the 156 research participants smoked just combustible cigarettes, 28 percent smoked and vaped, and 8 percent exclusively vaped. The survey findings revealed that, as compared to smoking, more frequent vaping was associated with better physical health, more exercise, more active social involvement, and higher socioeconomic level. Although the study cannot prove a direct association, we believe that because e-cigarettes are less stigmatized, have less odor, and are less physically hazardous, they may improve health-promoting chances for smokers. E-cigarette users may be more likely to be in places that encourage physical activity and engage with nonsmokers.

Overall, the researchers emphasize that e-cigarettes continue to have significant public health consequences, but this study suggests that smokers who switch to vaping, whether on a regular basis or in place of cigarettes, may have greater options for healthy lifestyle choices. That doesn’t imply vaping is good, they add, but it may be combined with other beneficial practices for those who already smoke and are unable to quit. The National Cancer Institute, the National Institute on Aging, and the National Institute on Drug Abuse financed the research.