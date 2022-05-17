Soon, WhatsApp will allow you to leave groups without notifying others: Report

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is always adding updated features and improvements to make the program as enjoyable and simple to use as possible. WhatsApp appears to be gaining a feature that its users have been requesting for quite some time. According to a rumor on WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is adding the ability for users to secretly quit groups.

The next WhatsApp feature would allow users to leave groups without telling other members. According to the WABetaInfo source, the feature is still in the works, and WhatsApp is planning to include it in a future app update. According to the WABetaInfo source, WhatsApp is working on including the functionality in a future software version. The functionality has not yet been made available to beta testers.

According to the screenshot provided in the article, once the functionality is implemented, WhatsApp would not notify everyone in a group that you have left it. However, you and other group admins will still be able to see that you have exited the conversation. When someone leaves a group conversation, WhatsApp often adds a system message. For example, ‘News18 Tech has left the organization,’ the notice says.

In the future, this information will be visible only to group admins other than you. While the screenshot in the WABetaInfo article is of a WhatsApp desktop, the report states that the functionality will undoubtedly be published on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS in the near future. However, the functionality is currently being developed for the WhatsApp Desktop beta and is scheduled to be available to users in a future update.