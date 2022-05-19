After a two-year exile, Spain’s former King Juan Carlos returns home

Former Spanish King Juan Carlos is set to return to the country on Thursday for the first time since fleeing to Abu Dhabi in 2020 after a slew of financial scandals that rocked the Royal House.

On Thursday evening, the former monarch is due in Vigo, on Spain’s northwest coast, and will then travel to Sanxenxo, a nearby resort, to compete in a sailing event, according to Pedro Campos, a long-time friend. During his visit, Juan Carlos will stay at Campos’ home.

‘He’s extremely happy to be back here after two years away and to be able to do something he enjoys so much, which is sailing,’ Campos said. The king, who is 84 and uses a cane, will travel on a ship specially designed for him, according to Campos.

The journey will conclude on Monday with a visit to his son, King Felipe, in Madrid, according to a statement released by the Royal House on Wednesday evening.

According to the statement, Juan Carlos will not stay at the Zarzuela palace in Madrid, the king’s official residence.

After a series of scandals, the former king’s reputation plummeted. He was formerly admired for his part in the country’s democratic transition. He stepped down in 2014.

After various investigations into alleged fraud in Spain and Switzerland, the former monarch left for Abu Dhabi in August 2020.

He now lives in the Gulf state, but indicated in March that now that the investigations have been discontinued, he plans to visit Spain frequently.

The Spanish government has not objected to him visiting the nation since the investigations were completed, however various ministers have requested him to explain his behaviour. On Thursday, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on the SER radio programme, ‘The Spanish people need an answer.’

In a harassment case launched against him by his former lover, Danish national Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, Juan Carlos could yet stand trial in the United Kingdom.