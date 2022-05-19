Govt school headmistress in Assam arrested for carrying beef to school

A 56-year-old headmistress of a government school was arrested by police in Lakhipur, Golpara district, western Assam, for reportedly carrying beef to school for lunch. The action was done in response to a complaint from school staff who reported her to the Lakhipur police station for bringing meat to school.

The headmistress was taken to the police station for questioning after the complaint. ‘The headmistress has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code. She was produced before the Goalpara chief judicial magistrate’s court, which sent her to judicial custody.’ Mrinal Deka, Additional Superintendent of Police, Goalpara, told India Today.

‘She had brought beef to the school and asked me to serve it at around 3-3.30 pm during lunch and I served it to her. Two Hindu teachers were present there. Though she knew that there were Hindu teachers, she still brought beef to the school.’ one of the school staff alleged.

Although beef is not prohibited in Assam, the cattle preservation law passed in 2021 restricts the animal’s transit. The law also prohibits the sale of the meat in specific places where non-beef consumers dominate.