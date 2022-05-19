Om Birla visits a paralysed woman who was attacked by rats in Kota hospital

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid a visit to a paralysed woman undergoing treatment at a government hospital here, a day after one of her eyelids was gnawed by rats in the intensive care unit. Roopmati (30) has been receiving treatment at the MB Hospital’s Stroke Unit in Kota for the past 45 days. The hospital officials have created a three-member team of doctors to investigate the incident that occurred on Tuesday.

The woman’s husband was contacted by Birla, the Bundi MP, who expressed serious concern over the incident. ‘The incident with Roopmati is painful and sorrowful, and it is matter of serious concern that in such a big hospital, rats entered the ICU and bit the patient,’ Birla remarked after the visit.

Birla claimed there were heaps of dirt and waste in several areas throughout the hospital during his visit, and that better health services are needed. He urged that the state health minister visit the hospital to ensure that services and facilities for patients are improved.