Suit to remove Masjid is maintainable in Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: rules Mathura Court

A lawsuit demanding the removal of a mosque in Mathura said to be built on the ‘Krishna Janmabhoomi’ or the birthplace of Lord Krishna has been allowed by Mathura District Court in Uttar Pradesh. he lawsuit is one of the many by Hindu outfits demanding the removal of the 17th century Shahi Idgah Masjid away from the Katra Keshav Dev temple, claiming the mosque has been built on the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The Shahi Idgah mosque, the petitions say, was built near the Krishna Janmabhoomi on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70. Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri had filed the lawsuit as the ‘next friend of the infant Lord Krishna’ of the Katra Keshav Dev temple. The appellants asserted that as devotees of Lord Krishna, they have a right to move the suit in view of their fundamental religious rights under Article 25 of the Constitution of India.

A civil court had dismissed the suit on September 30, 2020 citing the bar on admitting the case under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. However, this decision was appealed before the Mathura District Court. The lower court had rejected the suit in limine on the ground that if suit is registered a large number of worshippers may come to the court. The appeal contended that a suit could not have been rejected on the ground that several others may also approach the court.