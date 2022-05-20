Jignesh Mevani slams Hardik Patel for ‘ungraceful’ exit from Congress

Jignesh Mevani, a Gujarat legislator, criticized former Congress leader Hardik Patel for his disgraceful exit from the party, accusing him of criticizing the party and its leaders. Mevani, who has been a supporter of the Congress, is expected to join the party officially before the Gujarat assembly elections in 2022. Patel, who is 28 years old, left the party three years after joining it.

‘You can have differences with the party. But it is inappropriate (for Patel) to say that the Congress is anti-Gujarat or anti-India… The affection that you seem to have developed towards the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) shows that you have somewhere comprised on the ideological front,’ Mevani, an Independent MP from Vadgam, said reporters.

He said that the Congress party backed Patel and named him as Gujarat’s working president, a position Patel resigned from when he left the party. Patel was also a major campaigner for Congress in a number of places where it recently fought elections. ‘His exit should have been graceful,’ Mevani remarked.