DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCinemaLatest NewsNEWSEntertainment

New dates of IIFA 2022 announced

May 20, 2022, 04:23 pm IST

Mumbai: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has announced new dates for the 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards. The event will be held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on June 2, 3, and 4. The ceremony was due to be held on May 20 and 21. It was  postponed due to the demise of  UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul will host the event.  Several Bollywood actors including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi will entertain viewers with their performances.

Also Read; Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher 

The IIFA awards in 2021 were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tags
shortlink
May 20, 2022, 04:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button