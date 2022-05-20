New dates of IIFA 2022 announced

Mumbai: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has announced new dates for the 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards. The event will be held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on June 2, 3, and 4. The ceremony was due to be held on May 20 and 21. It was postponed due to the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul will host the event. Several Bollywood actors including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi will entertain viewers with their performances.

The IIFA awards in 2021 were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.