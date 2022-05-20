Nilofar Khan named as first woman V-C of Kashmir University

Officials announced on Thursday that Professor Nilofar Khan, who has 30 years of teaching experience, has been appointed the University of Kashmir’s first woman vice-chancellor. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, who also serves as the university’s chancellor, issued the order of appointment.

Khan, who is now a professor in the department of home science, is expected to become the university’s vice-chancellor on Saturday. Professor Talat Ahmad, who began his second term as the university’s vice chancellor in August 2018, will be replaced.

Professor Khan, who made history by becoming the university’s first woman Dean of Student Welfare a few years ago, has been named vice-chancellor for a three-year term.