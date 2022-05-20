Police interrogates AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for online harassment and doxing a minor girl

New Delhi: New Delhi police interrogated Mohammed Zubair a self-proclaimed fact checker and the co-founder of AltNews. He was interrogated in connection with a case of online harassment and doxing a minor girl child on Twitter. Police summoned Mohammed Zubair on May 13 to interrogate him in the case registered against him for harassment case.

He was summoned in a complaint filed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

As per police, he indulged in an online spat with a Twitter user named Jagdish Singh on August 7, 2021. He targeted a minor girl seen in the profile picture of Jagadish Singh during the online fight. Later, radical Islamists, started to issue rape threats to the girl.

Netizens raised severe criticism against Zubair for targeting the minor girl. They accused him of shamelessly using a child to get back at a critic. Later a social media user tagged National Commission for Women to notice the behaviour by Zubair.

The Child Rights Commission had taken cognisance of the matter and initiated action Mohammed Zubair, who tweets from his verified handle @zoo_bear. NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo had also informed Twitter India and the concerned agencies about the tweet and had asked to take appropriate action.

Delhi police registered two FIRs against Mohammed Zubair for online harassment of a girl. Delhi police did not added POCSO Act in the first FIR. In the second FIR that was filed in Chhattisgarh, along with the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act, POCSO Act was also invoked.

However, the Chhattisgarh High Court had granted interim protection to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair while hearing his plea to quash the FIR filed against him under IPC Section 509B, IT Act section 67 and POCSO Act.