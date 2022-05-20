Road rage case; Navjot singh Sidhu seeks more time to surrender

After receiving a one-year prison sentence in the 1988 road rage case, ex-Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has sought more time to surrender on medical reasons. In response, the court requested that he bring the matter before the Chief Justice of India. The Supreme Court had already granted a review of its May 2018 decision exonerating former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu in the 34-year-old road rage case in which Patiala resident Gurnam Singh died.

According to the order, Punjab police will take Sidhu into jail. Sidhu had previously been given a Rs 1,000 fine. Sidhu has now been punished to the maximum penalty under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

On May 15, 2018, the apex Court overturned a Punjab and Haryana High Court decision convicting Sidhu of culpable homicide and imposing a three-year sentence in the case, but found him guilty of hurting a senior citizen.