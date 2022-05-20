What Do the 11 Horns On Indian Railways Mean? Read More…

A train’s horn is one of the most powerful. It is a loud air horn that serves as a warning system for railway guards, employees, and passengers. It not only indicates the arrival or departure of the train, but each horn and its duration has a specific meaning. There is a horn for every situation, from warning of impending danger to changing tracks. Today, we’ll go through each of the horns and their meanings:

One short horn – A little horn announces that the driver will be pulling the train into the yard for washing and cleaning before it departs on its next excursion.

Two short horns – If the driver blows two short horns, he is requesting the guard to direct the railway signal to start the train.

Three short horns – Three short horns, which are rarely heard, indicating that the driver has lost control of the vehicle. This is a signal for the guard to pull the vacuum break as quickly as feasible.

Four short horns – If there is a technical problem, the driver can indicate it with four smaller horns. It also means that the train will not operate.

Continuous horn – A continuous horn is sounded to notify passengers that the train will pass through the stations without stopping.

One long and one short horn – The driver uses this horn to signal the guard to adjust the brake pipe system prior to starting the engine.

Two long and two short horns – By blowing two long and two short horns, the driver is signalling the guard to take control of the engine.

Two horns with two pauses – This signal is intended to notify bystanders when a train is about to pass over a railway crossing.

Two horns, one long and one short – This horn is sounded anytime the driver is about to change the train’s tracks.

Two short and one long horn – This horn sound might imply one of two things: either a passenger or a guard has pulled a chain or a vacuum break has been pulled.

Six short hones – This is a worrying horn, signifying that the train has become trapped in a dangerous situation.