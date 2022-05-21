Israeli aggression targeting southern Damascus kills three, says Syrian ministry

According to the Syrian Ministry of Defense, an Israeli ‘aggression’ launched from the Golan Heights and targeting southern portions of the Syrian capital Damascus killed three people and inflicted minor material damage.

Syrian air defences fired down a number of missiles in the Damascus countryside earlier on Friday, according to official television.

The Israeli military has refused to comment.

For several years, Israel has launched assaults on what it has claimed as Iranian-linked sites in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, notably Lebanon’s Hezbollah, have established a foothold since deploying to assist President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war that erupted in 2011.