‘Won’t tolerate lapses in implementation of SC/ST development plan,’ says Bommai

On Friday, the SC, ST Development Council, chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, authorized the SCSP/ TSP action plan for the year 2022-23, following which the CM directed officials to spend Scheduled Castes Sub Plan grants only for those communities.

He also asked officials to ensure that a deposit of Rs. 1,600 crore in the bank accounts of various boards and corporations under the Social Welfare department is spent for the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) and STP schemes, excluding the Ganga Kalyana scheme, within the next three months, or else it will be reallocated to various programmes announced this year.

On Friday, Bommai also directed State Development Council officials to use the grants made for the welfare of SC/ST communities only for these sections. ‘State government’s ambitious programmes should be implemented before August,’ Bommai remarked at the meeting.

Bommai further stated that strict measures should be taken to begin implementing SCSP and TSP programmes in the areas of education, health, nutrition, and women’s welfare before August 15.