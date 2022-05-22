5 natural cures for menstrual cramps

Periods can be extremely uncomfortable, there’s no denying it. During menstruation, many women experience discomfort and suffering. Pain intensity, on the other hand, might vary. While some people experience a subtle and light pain, others find it excruciating.

If you suffer from period cramps every month, there are a number of home remedies that can help. It is critical to stay hydrated and drink enough of water to avoid bloating. That’s not all, though. Here are five natural solutions for painless periods:

YOGA TO THE RESCUE

Yoga can also aid in the relief of menstruation cramps. Several asanas can be done to help ease pain during menstruation. You can try asanas like Goumukhasana, Bhujangasana, and Janu Sirsasana to relieve pain.

SOAKED RAISINS AND KESAR

One of the most effective home treatments for menstrual cramps is this. Just soak 3-4 raisins overnight and eat with kesar first thing in the morning (saffron). Rujuta Diwekar, a celebrity nutritionist, recommended it.

BANANA

Bananas have numerous health benefits, but did you know that they can also help you manage period pain? Bananas are high in potassium and Vitamin B6 and can assist with bloating and cramping.

BOTTLE OF HOT WATER

Heat therapy can also assist to considerably relieve discomfort. To relieve pain, use a heating pad, a warm towel, or your favourite hot water bottle. A hot water bath can also be beneficial.

DARK CHOCOLATE

Period cramps can also be relieved by eating a small amount of dark chocolate. Dark chocolate contains magnesium, which aids in muscular relaxation and pain relief. You can also eat a handful of almonds or pumpkin seeds, which are high in magnesium.