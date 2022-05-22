‘Be Vigilant’; Kerala’s Health Minister directs officials on monkeypox.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George directed district authorities in the state to remain vigilant and create awareness about the disease a day after the Union government directed the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to keep a close eye on Monkeypox cases reported from some countries.

According to the Minister, the health department has held a special meeting and taken the required precautions. ‘Authorities have been asked to remain vigilant as the Monkeypox, which was earlier detected in Africa alone, has begun to spread to other parts of the world. Everyone should have awareness on the disease and preventive measures,’ In a statement, the minister stated.

Following reports of monkeypox cases in certain nations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged NCDC and ICMR to keep watch on the issue on Friday. The Union Health Ministry has also issued a warning to airport and port health officers. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms but are milder, according to Minister George.

Monkeypox causes fever, rashes, and swollen lymph nodes in people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and can lead to a variety of medical complications. Monkeypox is a self-limiting disease that lasts two to four weeks.

It can also be fatal, according to the WHO, with case fatality rates hovering at 3-6 percent in recent years. Close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and infected surfaces such as bedding can spread the monkeypox virus from one person to another.