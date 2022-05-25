3 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down 3 terrorists affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) in an encounter in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. All the dead terrorists were Pakistani nationals. A police jawan was also martyred in this encounter. Police recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the encounter site.

After getting specific input about the presence of terrorists, a joint team of J&K Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Kreeri area in Baramulla. The search operation turned to an encounter, as terrorists fired upon the forces to which they retaliated.

This was the 49th encounter of this year. Security forces 75 terrorists in the anti-terror operation including 17 Pakistani terrorists this year. 43 terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists are apprehended till now in this year as per.