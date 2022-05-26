‘Last post with beard’: Hrithik Roshan drops new pic from Karan Johar’s Bday bash

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s latest Instagram post has gone crazily viral on social media. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Hrithik dropped his suited booted picture from Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebrations, and announced that the guy has decided to shave his beard off.

In the caption, the superstar revealed how this would be his last post with the beard he had grown for ‘Vikram Vedha’. ‘Last night. Also last post with beard’, he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik’s post has garnered a lot of comments from the netizens. Fans raised their curiosity asking the reason to take the handsome beard, and said that they’ll miss the bearded look. According to reports, Hrithik will soon start shooting for ‘Krrish 4’.