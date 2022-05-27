Rape Case; Court to hear anticipatory bail plea for Actor Vijay Babu today

The actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu’s anticipatory bail application in the sexual assault case against him will be heard tomorrow by the Kerala High Court. The court asked the prosecution to think about interim bail and observed that this would be a reasonable way.

During the hearing, Justice Gopinath P of a single bench observed, ‘he has been in Dubai since the case was registered and that it would be better to grant him interim protection so that he comes back to India. Stringent conditions can then be imposed and the Court can then decide on his bail plea.’

Following the prosecution’s arguments, the court asked the prosecution, ‘are you playing to the gallery or trying to ensure the victim gets justice? If we don’t bring him here, how will she get justice?’ Vijay Babu’s counsel showed the court yesterday his return ticket from Dubai, which was scheduled for May 30.

Vijay Babu was previously charged with sexual assault after an actress filed a complaint with Ernakulam South Police. Following that, police filed a second charge against him for revealing the complainant’s identity on Facebook.