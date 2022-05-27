Tourists are allowed back into the country after two years of pandemic closure!

Japanese authorities announced Thursday that tourists from 98 countries will be allowed back into the country beginning June 10. However, the government emphasized that visitors will only be permitted in with tour groups. This is because these tour organizations are expected to shoulder the duty of ensuring that all passengers adhere to Japan’s near-universal mask mandate and other measures that have helped keep the Covid-19 toll incredibly low.

People on organized excursions with guides will be permitted to enter Japan beginning June 10, according to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The Prime Minister of the country has also declared his willingness to reform border control restrictions, although progress is anticipated to be sluggish. This week, Japan will host small experimental package vacations from Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and the United States.

The trial only covers 50 persons who were granted special visas rather than tourist visas. The trial is planned to end on May 31. After revisiting border regulations, the government will shortly begin admitting package vacations from countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Malaysia, and the United States. Japan will also boost the number of international airports to seven, adding Naha in southern Okinawa and New Chitose near Sapporo in northern Hokkaido.

Throughout the epidemic, Japan has barred all tourists from entering, allowing only citizens and foreign residents to do so, but even these have been turned away on occasion. Japan began easing its border controls early this year in response to accusations that its strong border controls were xenophobic. Currently, it allows up to 10,000 people to enter the nation every day, including Japanese citizens, overseas students, and select business travellers.

All visitors must test negative before travelling to Japan, and many must be tested again after they arrive; however, triple-vaccinated travellers from certain countries are exempt from the extra test as well as the three-day quarantine required of others.