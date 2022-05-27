Wife pays a professional killer Rs 6 million to ‘kill her husband’ with the help of her lover!

In Delhi’s Daryaganj, a lady murdered her husband of 25 years with the aid of her boyfriend and a contract killer she hired for Rs 6 million. The event occurred on May 17. Zeeba Qureshi, 40, reportedly premeditated the murder of Moinuddin Qureshi because she wanted to marry her boyfriend Shoaib (29) and was fed up with her husband’s drunkenness.

‘Qureshi used to drink alcohol and spend time flying kites. She said that she wanted to end the marriage,’ the police said, the Hindustan Times reported. Zeeba fell in love with Shoaib, a businessman from Meerut, on Facebook two years ago and wanted to marry him. According to the authorities, she eventually ordered Shoaib to murder her husband.

Shoaib planned the scheme and hired Vinit Goswami, an alleged contract killer, to carry it out. However, after completing a reconnaissance of the location, Goswami requested that Shoaib arrange for another partner to carry out the murder. This is because the couple resided in a densely populated area. According to the authorities, Shoaib chose to be an accomplice in the murder. Around 10 p.m. on May 17, the couple shot Moinuddin and left on a bike. The incident was brought to light after Moinuddin’s brother Ruknuddin reported it to the police.

The police studied over 500 movies of CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and interviewed over 100 people. According to the HT report, based on the surveillance, the police lined up suspects and eventually apprehended the three culprits. Moinuddin was a workshop owner, and the pair had two boys and a daughter from their marriage. Goswami, the contract murderer, is the subject of three criminal prosecutions in Uttar Pradesh.