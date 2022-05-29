JioFi recharge plans with 50GB data are now available with Reliance: Take a look

Reliance has introduced three new JioFi recharge options to the market. The telecom giant is introducing three new postpaid monthly recharge plans, each featuring a free JioFi device that can be used and returned. The recharge plans have varying data limitations and are priced at Rs. 249, Rs. 299, and Rs. 349. There is, however, a catch. The plans are not intended for normal users; they are only available to enterprises.

Here are the plans and perks;

The Rs 249 recharge package provides 30GB of data every month. However, it lacks phone features, SMS, and an almost 18-month lock-in term.

The Rs 299 recharge package provides 40GB of data every month. The phone does not have voice services, SMS, or a lock-in period of nearly 18 months.

A Rs 349 recharge card provides 50GB of data every month. The phone does not have voice services, SMS, or a lock-in period of nearly 18 months.

JioFi Postpaid plans are only available to those who have a registered company. To use the postpaid plans, you must first place a purchase of Rs 200. According to the JioFi website, after using up all of the monthly data advantages, data services would continue at rates of up to 64 Kbps.

What is JioFi?

If you are unfamiliar with JioFi, it is a portable gadget that functions similarly to a wifi modem. ‘ JioFi is a gadget that allows you to build a personal hotspot and connect to a genuine 4G network’. Because it has a built-in rechargeable battery, you can access high-speed internet whenever and wherever you want, without having to worry about locating an electrical outlet.

JioFi is intended to deliver super-fast rates of up to 150Mbps for a smooth user experience. Connect 10 Wi-Fi connected devices at once for 5-6 hours of continuous surfing. ‘ You can also experience HD voice calling and conferencing on 2G-3G smartphones,’ Jio said in a blog post.