‘They are searching for PM Modi’s degree under Taj Mahal,’ Owaisi’s jibe at PM modi

Asaduddin Owaisi, a member of the Lok Sabha, made a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a speech in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, on Saturday. He said, ‘They are searching for PM’s degree under the Taj Mahal.’

This comes after the controversy over the Taj Mahal that arose a few weeks ago. A BJP leader has filed a plea to ‘find the truth’ about the Taj Mahal’s 22 locked rooms in Agra. According to the petition, the mausoleum is actually an old Shiva temple. The Allahabad High Court dismissed the petition on May 12, stating that such things should be ‘left to historians.’

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, said in the same speech that the BJP keeps talking about how the Mughals arrived from outside India, but so did countless other communities from around the world. He claimed that only Dravidians and Adivasis are native to India.