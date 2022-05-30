Election code breach case; Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before Palamu court

On June 8, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will appear in a Jharkhand court in connection with a 2010 violation of the model code of conduct. Yadav, who is currently on bail in connection with the fodder scam cases, will appear in person before the Palamu local court for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during a public meeting in Garhwa in 2010.

The issue concerns Lalu Prasad Yadav’s remarks at a campaign rally in Garhwa. The event drew large crowds. When the RJD supremo came by helicopter, the pilot was forced to land in a nearby field for safety reasons. This resulted in a violation of the election code being filed. Yadav had already been granted bail in the case.

As the Jharkhand RJD prepares to welcome the party’s president, preparations are in full swing. On June 7, Lalu Prasad Yadav will arrive in Ranchi and go by road to Palamu. He will appear in court the next morning. The Jharkhand RJD will construct 110 pylon gates from Ranchi to Palamu to welcome Lalu Prasad Yadav. Party functionaries will greet him with the sound of dhols (drums).