Security forces gun down 1 terrorist in encounter in Pulwama

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized a terrorist in an encounter at Gundipora village of Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Monday. The operation is still underway. Jammu and Kashmir police updated that there is a possibility that one more terrorist is hiding in the area.

After getting specific information about the presence of terrorists, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army carried out a cordon and search operation in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter as terrorists fired upon the search team to which they retaliated.

Jammu and Kashmir police updated that security forces carried out 54 encounter this year. Around 84 terrorists including 26 Pakistanis were killed in these operations. 44 active terrorists and their 183 associates were also arrested. However, 14 civilians and 16 security personals too have lost their lives in Kashmir this year in terror incidents.