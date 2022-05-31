West Indies to face Netherlands in first ODI today: Possible Playing XI

Amstelveen: The Netherlands will face West Indies in the first One Day International today at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. This is the first of the 3 ODIs that will be played between both sides. Pieter Seelaar will lead the Netherlands and e Nicholas Pooran has been appointed as the captain of Windeis team.

Probable Playing XI:

Netherlands: Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Fred Klassen, Max O Dowd, Tony Staal, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan Van Beek, Shariz Ahmed, Phillippe Boissevain, Vivian Knigma, Teja Nidamanuru.

West Indies: Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Shermon Lewis, Anderson Phillip, Alzarri Joseph, Keacy Carty

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards(w), Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar(c), Musa Ahmed, Max ODowd, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Teja Nidamanuru, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Vikramjit Singh, Clayton Floyd, Philippe Boissevain, Antonius Staal