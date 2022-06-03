Lulu Group introduces three new projects in Uttar Pradesh; Details inside…

Lulu Group, based in Abu Dhabi, has previously completed a Rs 2,000 crore project. Lulu Mall in Lucknow has announced three new projects: a Lulu Mall in Varanasi, a Lulu Mall in Prayagraj, and a Lulu Food Processing Hub in Greater Noida.

According to a press release, although Lulu Mall Lucknow will be opened in the coming days, the other three upcoming projects are projected to be finished within two years. This was indicated by Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group, while briefing PM Narendra Modi at the Lulu Pavilion.

As per the statement, Yusuff Ali praised the pro-development initiatives being implemented in the state of Uttar Pradesh under the dynamic leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath and an able team of officials, which has made Uttar Pradesh a very investor-friendly state that ranks high on the ease of doing business index.