‘Taking a Sweet Timeout’: How Rasgulla caused a 40-hour train delay!

Rasogullas are a popular sweet delicacy that is both sweet and spongy. While they are usually in high demand at any given event, they recently became the source of 40-hour-long mayhem. Hundreds of trains were canceled or diverted as a result of this delectable treat. Locals from Bihar’s Lakhisarai district organized a 40-hour protest last weekend, asking that at least ten trains be stopped at Barahiya Station. Locals had set up tents on railway lines to obstruct train passage as part of their protest.

Following the incident, a number of trains, on the Howrah-Delhi rail line, were canceled for around 24 hours and more than 100 trains were diverted. According to the District Magistrate of Lakhisarai, Sanjay Kumar, a large number of people squatted on the tracks at the station. They demanded that a number of express trains – which have no stoppage at Barahiya – should be scheduled to be halted. This is for the convenience of local commuters, india.com reported.

If you’re wondering why people are so fussy about trains stopping at Barahiya station, the answer is rasogullas. Few people are aware that the town of Barahiya is well-known for its one-of-a-kind rasogullas. In the town, there are about 200 rasogulla stores. People come from neighboring cities and villages specifically for this delectable treat.

The global pandemic, followed by no train stops at the station, has had a significant impact on the sweet sector. People were upset because they couldn’t get supplies to different sections of the country. Previously, traders could manage this business by rail because the cost from Barahiya to Patna is Rs 55 and the journey took only two hours. However, if traders transfer the goods by road using public transportation, they must pay a total of Rs 150 in fare and the trip would take twice as long.