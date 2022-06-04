Prime Minister to attend programme of ‘Save Soil Movement’ on World Environment Day

On the eve of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a programme on the ‘Save Soil Movement’ in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on June 5. He will also speak to the crowd during the global movement’s programme, which was founded by Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru.

The ‘Save Soil Movement’ was launched to raise awareness about the state of soil health and to urge people to take action to improve it. Sadhguru set out on a 100-day motorcycle tour from London’s Parliament Square in March 2022.

On his way to India, the 64-year-old yoga guru went on a Save Soil awareness campaign that took him across Europe and the Middle East, going through 27 nations. Following a series of events scheduled in important cities along the road, he plans to return to New Delhi in 75 days to celebrate India’s 75th year of independence, according to PTI.

‘It’s extremely important that we act now. I’ve been talking about this for over 24 years, but solution can only happen when there is positive policy in every nation,’ Before embarking on his bike tour, Sadhguru spoke to media at the Indian High Commission in London.