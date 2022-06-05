Congress criticizes BJP MLA for posting image of victim, minor accused in Hyderabad gang rape case

Manickam Tagore, Telangana Congress in-charge and MP, criticized BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao for releasing a video with images of the victim and minor accused in the Hyderabad gang rape case on Twitter.

The police had hastily given a clean chit to the minor accused, who is the son of a senior member of the ruling (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) TRS government in Telangana, according to BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao. He went on to say that he was only forced to reveal the material when the police cleared the minor accused. He also stated that he had video footage proving the involvement of the MLA’s son.

‘One of the accused in the rape case is allegedly an MIM (All India All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) MLA’s son. By exposing the video, Raghunandan compromised both the case& safety of the victim & her family. Is it because of unholy nexus between TRS, BJP & MIM? Is their bond is more important than justice to a minor girl?’ the Congress MP wrote in a tweet.

On Saturday, May 28, a 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad was allegedly gang-raped by five people, including three minors, inside an Innova car while she was returning home from a party in a club in Jubilee Hills.