Gujarat’s Surat hosts a cycle rally on World Environment Day

Surat city police organised a cycling rally on Sunday, according to officials. On the occasion of World Environment Day, the event was held. ‘On World Environment Day, different programs are organized in the country and the world. The cyclothon was organized by Surat city police in which Surat Police personnel and different people of the city joined,’ Ajay Kumar Tomar, the Commissioner of Police in Surat, said.

To celebrate World Environment Day, a variety of events and plantation drives have been planned. Corporations have developed strategies to reduce the impact of emissions on the planet. The topic for this year is “Only One Earth,” which calls for a paradigm change in policies and choices to allow for cleaner, greener, and more sustainable living in harmony with nature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a ‘Save Soil Movement’ programme at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday in honour of World Environment Day. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also speak to the audience. The ‘Save Soil Movement’ is a global campaign to raise awareness about declining soil health and to encourage people to take action to improve it.