‘Man finds chicken piece in coffee’; Vows never to use Zomato again!

Cuisine delivery alternatives have now become an easy escape for those looking for quick food at their doorsteps within minutes; nevertheless, these convenient options may occasionally turn into an unpleasant surprise, as Sumit Saurabh, a Delhi-based guy, discovered. Sumit, who ordered a coffee from a Delhi café, was taken aback when it arrived with a bit of chicken in it.

The event became public after he resorted to Twitter to discuss his experience with a Zomato order. He shared a photo of the coffee cup with a piece of chicken next to it and noted that it was ordered from one of his favorite restaurants, Third Wave India. He also voiced dissatisfaction with the service and stated that he would not order anything in the future.

Ordered coffee from @zomato , (@thirdwaveindia ) , this is too much . I chicken piece in coffee ! Pathetic . My association with you officially ended today . pic.twitter.com/UAhxPiVxqH — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) June 3, 2022

However, he did not stop there and revealed a discussion he had with Zomato Customer Support, in which the meal delivery company apologized for the inconvenience and offered him a ‘free pro plus membership’ as compensation for the mishap. The restaurant, on the other hand, reached out to Sumit and apologized for his experience. The coffee shop replied to his tweet with, ‘We entirely understand and genuinely apologize. I’d like to request your contact information. Our staff will contact you soon.’

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the man has had an incident like this through internet meal delivery. In the following tweet, he mentioned another Navratri event. He posted that he had received a chicken biryani after ordering a veg biryani. Notably, the tweets went viral on the social networking site, prompting users to express their feelings about the coffee and biryani occurrences. While some were outraged by the error, others supported Zomato, claiming that the restaurant providing the food was to blame.