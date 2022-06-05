Mass shooting in Philadelphia, atleast three killed

A mass shooting in Philadelphia on Sunday killed at least three people and injured 11, authorities said, in the latest case of gun violence in the United States following recent atrocities in Texas, New York, and Oklahoma that killed dozens.

Around midnight on Saturday, a gunman started fire in Philadelphia’s popular South Street neighbourhood, which is home to numerous pubs and restaurants. According to officials, two males and a woman were slain.

‘Hundreds of people were just enjoying South Street like they do every weekend when this gunfire broke out,’ stated Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace.

Several people were killed in recent shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a medical complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Gun control supporters are urging the United States government to take tougher measures to reduce gun violence.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research organisation, there have been at least 239 mass shootings in the United States this year. A mass shooting is defined as one in which at least four persons are shot, excluding the shooter.

According to police, cops in Philadelphia observed ‘many active shooters shooting into the crowd,’ with one officer ‘within approximately 10 to 15 yards’ of a suspect firing into the throng. They said that the cop fired at the suspect.

Pace stated that the shooters’ whereabouts were unknown at the time. He stated that two firearms were recovered at the site, one of which had an extended magazine. There were no arrests made right away.

To confront the recent string of mass shootings, US President Joe Biden called on Congress on Thursday to prohibit assault weapons, expand background checks, and implement other gun control measures.

A large majority of American people, both Republicans and Democrats, support stricter gun control measures, but Republicans in Congress and some moderate Democrats have long obstructed such legislation.