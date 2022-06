Muscat: India based private air carrier, Go First has launched a direct flight service from Muscat to Kochi. The Flight G8 65 will leave Kochi at 21:00 hours and reach Muscat at 23:05 every Monday and Thursday. Flight G8 65 will leave Muscat at 23:50 hours and reach Kochi at 05:00 every Monday and Thursday.

Also Read: Private sector bank hikes fixed deposit interest rate

For booking, passengers can log in to www.FlyGoFirst.com or can use the mobile app.