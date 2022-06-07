Know how to use condoms correctly

Condom is one of the most effective methods of contraception. It also helps to prevent sexually transmitted diseases. The condom is used to prevent male sperm from entering the ovary and preventing the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

As per a study published in the Journal of the American Sexually Transmitted Diseases Association, condoms are very effective in preventing the spread of HIV. Experts point out that if the condom is used properly, the risk of miscarriage lessens to 98%.

While using a condom during sexual intercourse, most men forget to check if the condom is damaged. Sometimes there are small holes in the condom. Experts say this increases the risk of pregnancy and the risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases.

Wearing a condom too late or removing it too early is also a problem. It increases the risk of pregnancy. Never store condoms in hot places. Avoid storing near windows or other places exposed to direct sunlight. Experts say that the condom should not be used if it is discolored or damaged.

It is also very much important to choose the correct size of condom. Too loose may slip off during sex and too tight condoms could break more easily.