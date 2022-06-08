Gujrat: 2-year-old boy rescued after falling into borewell

A two-year-old boy fell into a deep borewell at a farm in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district, prompting a team of Army, fire, police, and health officials to rush to the scene and save him, officials said on Wednesday. The event occurred on Tuesday about 8 p.m., when the boy, Shivam, was playing at a farm in Dudapur village, where his parents worked as labourers.

He fell into the borewell and became stranded at a depth of 20-25 feet, according to Dhrangadhra administration official MP Patel. When district administration officials knew about it, they immediately informed the local disaster management cell as well as a team from the National Disaster Response Force in Ahmedabad, which is over 100 kilometres away.

The local authorities also sought the help of the Army, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, and the police. The Army, police, district administration officials, and people soon hurried to the scene. According to the official, they worked together to get the child out of the borewell around 10.45 p.m.

He said the boy was taken to a government hospital in Dhrangadhra town and then referred to the district civil hospital for further treatment, adding that the child’s condition is stable.